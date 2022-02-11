HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of killing a security guard in 1998 will soon face trial for the offense after evading police for more than 20 years.

Roberto Ivanovich Hernandez, 41, is facing a capital murder charge for the death of the shooting death of a South Texas College security guard in 1998. Hernandez will face trial on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with the court taking care of the case’s final pretrial hearings this week.

According to police, on Jan. 13, 1998, just after 6:30 p.m., two suspects walked into an STC office during an armed robbery and shot four people, according to police. The victims were two males and two females.

One of the wounded victims, Carlos Hernandez, who was the security guard on post at STC, died from his gunshot wounds. The other three victims survived the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene but police were able to identify Roberto as one of the assailants.

Police believed Roberto was living in Reynosa, Mexico, and in July 2018, Mexican authorities were able to locate him 20 years after the incident.

Roberto was extradited to Texas and charged with capital murder while committing other offenses. He’s remained in Hidalgo County jail since March 2019 on a $2 million bond.