BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Huge bundles of marijuana were seized recently during a traffic stop on East 7th Street near the frontage road in Brownsville, authorities say.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office say they seized 10 bundles of marijuana valued at over $192,000 from a driver in a silver SUV.

In a social media post, Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez described the seizure as having “tense moments” when the driver failed to stop.

Gloria Chavez/U.S. Border Patrol

The smuggler allegedly made his way down East 7th Street before coming to a stop where he was surrounded by law enforcement.

Drivers traveling along 7th Street had to slowly make their way past Border Patrol agents armed with heavy duty weapons.