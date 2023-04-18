WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday evening, according to DPS’s news release.

At around 7:02 p.m. on FM 493 and Atlanta Street in Donna, a preliminary investigation revealed a black 2016 Ford F150, occupied by one female driver, was traveling northbound on FM 493.

A motorcycle, identified as a red 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle made a wide-right turn onto FM 493 northbound lane and collided head-on with the Ford truck.

The rider of the motorcycle was ejected and the driver of the Ford struck a utility pole and overturned as it attempted to avoid colliding with the Harley Davidson.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A DPS Trooper on the scene applied a tourniquet on the leg of the Harley Davidson rider to stop the bleeding.

19-year-old Raul Osiel Luna of Donna, the rider of the Harley Davidson, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.