19-year-old domestic terrorist from Harlingen sentenced to State prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The 19-year-old arrested for possessing compounds of thermite to build a bomb has been sentenced to eight years in State Prison.

Hayden Joel Schrimsher 2020 (Credit: Cameron County DA)

Hayden Joel Schrimsher Schrimsher was arrested in 2019 after authorities learned of an online threat made via Twitter stating he was going to shoot up a synagogue and burn down a mosque, said a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Hayden Joel Schrimsher when he was arrested in 2019

Harlingen police and the FBI visited his home in response to the alert.

Police discovered chemicals and recipes for various explosive compounds, weapons and white nationalist propaganda, said the release. Officials also found a “large cache of images of Nazi propaganda and hate directed towards Jews, Muslims, and African Americans.”

“We all know too well the effects of radicalization. Schrimsher became radicalized and sought to terrorize our community. The evidence showed Schrimsher to be a homegrown terrorist,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz in the release.

Schrimsher had previously been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

He also pleaded guilty to conveying false or misleading information through the internet in federal court.

Such crime has a maximum sentence of 10 years.