CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nineteen Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19 in one day.

On Friday, the Cameron County Judge’s Office reported that 19 individuals that work for the county tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine departments were affected by Friday’s COVID-19 report.

Of the 19 positives, five were from Public Health, four from Juvenile Probation, three from the Sheriff’s Office, two from the Department of Transportation and Engineering, one from Construction Management, one from Emergency Management, one from Justice of the Peace 5-2, one from the International Bridge System and one from Elections.

According to a news release, the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep its employees and the public safe.

Constituents are asked to continue to conduct business online by going through the county’s website at

cameroncountytx.gov.