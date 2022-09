PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the La Joya – Peñitas area.

TxDOT said lane closures will be Mon through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Tom Gill & US 83.

Overnight closures will be from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on westbound US 83 Frontage Rd, between Showers Road and 23rd Street.

TxDOT said delays are likely and urge drivers to be alert in this work zone.