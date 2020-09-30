18-year-old pleads not guilty for murder in June

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An 18-year-old pleaded not guilty of murder in a shooting that took place in late August.

Jonathan Mugia Salinas is accused of killing Alysha Garza on June 22. Mugia-Salinas was previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was called via zoom on Sept. 21 where Salinas was formally arraigned.

Officials responded to a robbery call at the 4500 block of Phyliss Street located south of Iowa on Cesar Chavez on Jun.

18-year-old Garza was found by officers shot and on the ground. Garza was then transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery, but died days later.

Salinas remains in jail on a $1 million bond, according to public records. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on October 21.