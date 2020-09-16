18-year-old indicted for murder in June

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An 18-year old was indicted on a murder charge in a shooting that took place in late August.

Jonathan Mugia Salinas is accused of killing Alysha Garza on June 22. Mugia-Salinas was previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials responded to a robbery call at the 4500 block of Phyliss Street located south of Iowa on Cesar Chavez on Jun.

18-year-old Garza was found by officers shot and on the ground. Garza was then transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery, but died days later.

Mugia Salinas is scheduled to be arraigned Sept 21 where he will have the opportunity to plead for the murder charge.