HARLINGEN, Texas — On Wednesday an 18-wheeler, heading east, had a front tire blowout causing the driver to lose control

According to Harlingen Police, the semi collided with the center barrier, taking down a light pole. Police reported no injuries.

Police and fire services closed down the lanes causing a massive traffic buildup.

The driver was examined by Emergency Medical Services, and the Texas Department of Transportation was notified of the damages.

Police said traffic has now been cleared.