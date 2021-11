HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday an 18-wheeler, going eastbound, damaged a protective rail near the Tyler Avenue exit.

According to Harlingen Police, the exit will be shut down until the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) arrives to begin repairs.

All traffic will be rerouted. Police advise motorists to use caution.

Accident on expressway going east near Tyler Avenue exit. Photo by Elexess Silvestri – KVEO