ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-wheeler caught on fire Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of East Expressway 83 after the driver saw his truck malfunctioning, Alamo Police Chief Ricardo Ozuna said.

The driver was able to pull over, get out of the vehicle and call first responders. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the truck.

No injuries were reported.