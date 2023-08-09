HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Fishing for Hope Tournament is brought to the public by DHR Health.

Now in its 17th year, the tournament’s proceeds go to benefit the nonprofit organization Hope Family Health Center.

The Hope Family Health Center has been around for 27 years and to date, the Fishing for Hope Tournament has raised over $4 million.

This event is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at Jim’s Pier at 211 W. Swordfish St. on South Padre Island.

For additional details call 956-362-3140.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.