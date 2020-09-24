17-year-old arrested for theft, admits to taking forklift

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested on felony theft charges for taking a forklift.

Authorities identified the suspect as Moises Rebollar.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of U.S. Hwy 83 about a stolen 2005 Toyota Forklift on Septemeber 22.

An investigation identified Rebollar as the suspect, as he was seen the day before near closing time.

Authorities made contact with Rebollar and arrested him.

Officials say Rebollar admitted to taking the forklift. He then led officers to the area where he had left the forklift.

Rebollar was arrested for felony theft, said police.