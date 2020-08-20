Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

$17 million in methamphetamine seized at Pharr International Bridge

Local News

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry Press Release)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities at the Pharr International Bridge seized $17 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a tractor-trailer.

According to a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the bridge referred the tractor-trailer for further investigation. A secondary inspection revealed 875 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer’s roof.

Officials valued the 887.36 pounds at $17,747,000.

The release adds the tractor-trailer and narcotics were seized. The case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

