Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A 16-year-old was charged with capital murder following a stabbing that took place on Monday.

According to a news release, Brownsville police responded to Boca Chica Boulevard around 8:59 p.m.

Officers found Maria Esparza, 63, dead and then arrested the teen after further investigation.

The teen was charged with capital murder, said the news release.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.