16 Edinburg small businesses receive rapid COVID-19 tests through state pilot program

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is providing a few small businesses with rapid COVID-19 testing kits under a new pilot program from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Sixteen businesses have been selected to receive free self-administered testing kits for their frontline employees.

The Edinburg chamber of commerce — one of the program’s six participating locations in the state — began issuing the kits just this week to a variety of industries.





“We’ve reached out to restaurants, automotive,” Ronnie Larralde, Chamber of Commerce executive director said. “We want to make sure we provide a good array of businesses for the state.”

With many essential workers not yet included in the state’s vaccine distribution plan, Larralde says these kits — each containing 40 tests — allow businesses to continue to prosper.

“This is one way we can help our business be safe and move forward economically to let the patrons know their business is safe to be shopping or eating or visiting for any type of service,” he said.

One business selected is Society 204, a 12,000 square foot coworking community with a daily traffic of about 50 people who rent office space.

“All these businesses are headquartered out of our location, so to be able to provide this valuable resource brings a peace of mind,” Director of Operations, Rene Sánchez Leal said.

She says they conducted the first test today and explains the procedure they have implemented.

“They’ll come in through the backdoor so they’re not walking through the rest of the building,” she said. “They’ll be in this room until all the test results are completed and then they’ll exit out that same backdoor’

Larralde says demand is greater than supply with businesses outside the city contacting the chamber to request the kits.

Once the kits are 70% complete, they will be replenished, at which point he says they can be issued to the same or new businesses.

Before any of these businesses can receive a kit, they must complete an online training.