16 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that four county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Four employees from the Adult Probation Department, one employee from the Auditor’s office, one employee from the Maintenance and Operations Department, one employee from the County Clerk’s Office, one employee from the Information Technology Department, one employee from the Justice of the Peace 1, two employees from the Juvenile Probation Department, one employee from the Parks and Recreation Department, three employees from the Public Health Department, and one employee from the Sheriff’s Office.

Due to privacy laws, Cameron County will not release specific employee information.

