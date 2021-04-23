16 arrested after McAllen undercover prostitution sting

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Throughout the week, a McAllen police undercover prostitution sting led to the arrest of 16 people, two were charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to a press release.

The operation began on Monday, where three people were arrested and charged for prostitution, Susana Hernandez, 54, Regina De La Rosa, 25 and Brenda Vargas, 39.

Susana Hernandez

Regina De La Rosa

Brenda Vargas

Hernandez and De La Rosa’s bond was set to $5,000 and Vargas’ was set at $3,000.

On Tuesday, law enforcement arrested nine for prostitution, everyone’s bond was set to $2,000. Arrested were Lizbeth Rangel, 34, Roberto Salazar Nava, 61, Javier Salinas, 73, Jose Angel Olvera, 34, Saul Fernandez Maldonado, 77, Alberto Pedroza, 37, Juan Carlos Dimas, 50, Daniel Miramontes, 56 and Arturo Hernandez, 51.

Lizbeth Rangel

Roberto Salzar Nava

Javier Salinas

Jose Angel Olvera

Saul Fernandez Maldonado

Alberto Pedroza

Juan Carlos Dimas

Daniel Miramontes

Arturo Hernandez

Wednesday, a law enforcement internet operation led to the arrest of Marcon ‘Mac Mac’ Jake Canonoy, 34. Canonoy was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, prostitution and tampering with government records.

Marcon ‘Mac Mac’ Jake Canonoy

Canonoy’s bond was set total $3,000 for all three counts.

On Thursday, police arrested Jesus Israel Barrera, 30, for online solicitation of a minor, as a result of police’s internet operation.

Police also arrested Sandra Rodriguez, 42, and Ofelia Alonzo, 42 for prostitution on Thursday.

Jesus Israel Barrera

Sandra Rodriguez

Ofelia Alonzo

Rodriguez and Alonzo’s bond was set to $3,000 and Barrera’s was set to $2,000.

Investigations are continuing.