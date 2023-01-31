HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced Tuesday that school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are expected to receive a total of $159.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year from the federal government.
The Title I funding will allow schools to provide students with access to fair and equal educational opportunities to obtain a high-quality education, according to a press release from Gonzalez.
The U.S. Department of Education expects to release final allocations in June.
How much money will Valley school districts receive?
The following preliminary allocations have been provided to local educational agencies in the Valley:
- Brownsville ISD: $32,478,930
- Edinburg Consolidated ISD: $26,425,232
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $20,801,822
- Donna ISD: $16,671,164
- McAllen ISD: $13,294,074
- Weslaco ISD: $9,990,006
- Harlingen Consolidated ISD: $9,641,402
- San Benito Consolidated ISD: $6,894,649
- Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD: $4,372,100
- Mercedes ISD: $4,050,261
- Edcouch Elsa ISD: $3,499,479
- Kingsville ISD: $2,630,810
- Raymondville ISD: $1,409,370
- Point Isabel ISD: $1,382,822
- La Feria ISD: $1,298,265
- Progreso ISD: $1,073,863
- Rio Hondo ISD: $873,922
- Lyford Consolidated ISD: $793,108
- Santa Rosa ISD: $529,452
- Santa Maria ISD: $405,045
- Ricardo ISD: $226,634
- Lasara ISD: $166,100
- Riviera ISD: $107,130
- San Perlita ISD: $107,047
- Kenedy County-Wide Consolidated School District: $1,639
“The American Dream starts with access to a high-quality education,” Gonzalez said. “This funding allows South Texas students unequivocal access to an education that ensures they are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”