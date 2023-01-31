HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced Tuesday that school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are expected to receive a total of $159.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year from the federal government.

The Title I funding will allow schools to provide students with access to fair and equal educational opportunities to obtain a high-quality education, according to a press release from Gonzalez.

The U.S. Department of Education expects to release final allocations in June.

How much money will Valley school districts receive?

The following preliminary allocations have been provided to local educational agencies in the Valley:

Brownsville ISD: $32,478,930

Edinburg Consolidated ISD: $26,425,232

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD: $20,801,822

Donna ISD: $16,671,164

McAllen ISD: $13,294,074

Weslaco ISD: $9,990,006

Harlingen Consolidated ISD: $9,641,402

San Benito Consolidated ISD: $6,894,649

Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD: $4,372,100

Mercedes ISD: $4,050,261

Edcouch Elsa ISD: $3,499,479

Kingsville ISD: $2,630,810

Raymondville ISD: $1,409,370

Point Isabel ISD: $1,382,822

La Feria ISD: $1,298,265

Progreso ISD: $1,073,863

Rio Hondo ISD: $873,922

Lyford Consolidated ISD: $793,108

Santa Rosa ISD: $529,452

Santa Maria ISD: $405,045

Ricardo ISD: $226,634

Lasara ISD: $166,100

Riviera ISD: $107,130

San Perlita ISD: $107,047

Kenedy County-Wide Consolidated School District: $1,639

“The American Dream starts with access to a high-quality education,” Gonzalez said. “This funding allows South Texas students unequivocal access to an education that ensures they are prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”