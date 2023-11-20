BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — $176 million in funds will be allocated to assist low- income families ahead of the winter season, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) announced.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aims to help low-income households pay energy bills such as heating and cooling.

This program makes energy-related home repairs more affordable, and weatherizes homes to make them more energy efficient.

“LIHEAP will help low-income South Texas families pay their home heating costs this winter, and when summer rolls around, their home cooling costs as well,” Gonzalez said.

Texas’ 34th Congressional District serves two Cameron and Willacy counties, including the east of Hidalgo County.

Families in District 34 could find the assistance program online.