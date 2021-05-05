15-year-old dies from Harlingen shooting, 16-year-old charged with manslaughter

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A teenage boy has succumbed to injuries sustained from a gunshot fired from another teen in Harlingen.

Harlingen police stated that Ricardo Gonzalez, 15, was taken off of life support on Tuesday and passed away.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, is now facing a charge of manslaughter.

On April 27, EMS were flagged down to a Burger King on Business 77 by a family that alerted authorities that a juvenile was shot.

Investigators learned that the shooting took place on Greenway Street in Harlingen earlier that day.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for the incident and originally charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This case is under further investigation.