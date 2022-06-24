BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to keep their employees and the public safe.

The following is a list of the number of employees that tested positive in the departments:

2 – Sheriff’s Office

1 – Cameron Court at Law 2

1 – Elections

2 – Extension Office (one from the previous week)

1 – Justice of the Peace 5-1

4 – Juvenile Probation

3 – Public Health

1 – Purchasing

The county asks that constituents conduct business online through the county’s website, cameroncountytx.gov.

“I want to thank all County employees for doing your part in remaining safe both at home and at work,” said Judge Treviño.

You can report your at-home COVID-19 test results here, or contact the Public Health Helpline at (956) 247-3650.