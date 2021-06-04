14-year-old dies from electrocution in water near Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — One child is dead after being electrocuted in a puddle of water near Mission.

According to officials, a 14-year-old boy was electrocuted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday after stepping in a puddle that had an extension cord submerged in floodwater on Palm Leaf Circle near Mission.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies stated that EMS was called to the scene where lifesaving measures were attempted, however, the efforts were unsuccessful and the boy died from the electrocution.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Mission area Thursday night and Friday morning which contributed to the presence of water on the road.

More information will be provided when it is available.

Editor’s note: Officials originally told KVEO that a wire from the child’s mobile home was in the puddle, however, we have updated the article to reflect that it was an extension cord that was in the puddle.