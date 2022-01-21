14 new officers join Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department welcomed 14 new officers to the force, the largest number to be sworn-in in more than three decades.

The ceremony was held Friday morning at the Texas Southmost College SETB Lecture Hall.

“It is a historic day for the Brownsville Police Department. It has been over 30 years since we’ve had that many officers sworn in at one time,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, a spokesman for the department.

He said many of the 14 new officers are from Brownsville and the surrounding areas, including San Benito and Rio Hondo

Brownsville native April Luna is one of the new officers.

“This badge represents my commitment to the community. I was born and raised in Brownsville, so serving means a lot to me,” Luna said.

Officer Luna said she hopes one day to work her way up to detective.

The department also held a promotional and swearing-in ceremony for five sergeants, lieutenants and a commander.

Sandoval said the department also had a swearing-in ceremony for three officers who transferred from other agencies.