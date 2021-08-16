13th check for retired Texas teachers comes to a compromise

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- According to State Representative Alex Dominguez of Brownsville, Republicans and Democrats have come to an agreement via phone call that retired teachers deserve a 13th check.

Dominguez added that a teacher’s retirement is currently not enough.

There is still ongoing discussion over this legislation as Dominguez said he and his Democratic colleagues are working towards a built-in cost-of-living adjustment so that this payment will be automatically added to retired teachers’ monthly checks without needing future legislation.

“We value the experience and the dedication that our teachers have given to us,” said Rep. Dominguez. “We need to make sure that they’re taken care of in the future.”

Aside from the 13th check for retired Texas teachers, Rep. Dominguez also said he is still concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Dominguez said he is in an ongoing conversation with TEA Commissioner, Mike Morath about options for keeping students safe this school year.

Rep. Dominguez encouraged those who are eligible for the vaccine to get it and to also continuing wearing a mask in public, whether it’s mandated or not.

“There’s no politics in science. The virus doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. It doesn’t care, so be please be safe,” said Rep. Dominguez.

