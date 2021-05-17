13 smuggling incidents yield 97 arrests says Border Patrol

EDINBURG, Texas — On Friday afternoon, the Pharr Police Department requested assistance from the Weslaco Border Patrol after encountering several suspected noncitizens at a hotel room in Pharr, Texas.

According to the agency’s news release, the RGV agents responded and interviewed the migrants. Agents determined they were in the United States unlawfully.







Amongst the 43 migrants, were three unaccompanied children. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.

On Friday evening, RGV agents working near Falfurrias, Texas, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a red SUV. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit began.

The driver drove off-road, causing fence damage, and striking a utility pole before coming to a stop. Agents and additional law enforcement officers apprehended four migrants who attempted to abscond from the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was not located. The four migrants were medically evaluated on scene and did not request or appear to need additional medical attention, said the news release.

They were then transported to a Border Patrol facility to be processed.