HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported an interception of $126,000 in undeclared currency.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Hidalgo

CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on March 22 at the Hidalgo International Bridge and encountered a green Nissan sedan driving southbound to Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and after a physical inspection of the vehicle, they discovered 12 bundles containing the money in various denominations hidden within the vehicle.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP seized the currency and vehicle. The case is under investigation by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.