WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of running over a group of people outside a bar was arraigned Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Manuel Aguilera, 26, was charged with assault family violence, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force at his home in Pharr, according to a release from the Weslaco Police Department.

Source: Weslaco Police Department

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4500 block of North FM 45. According to police, Aguilera ran over a group of people outside a bar following a dispute.

At the scene, authorities found three people with serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A video posted on social media revealed Aguilera was responsible for running over the group of people at the bar, police said.

He was arraigned at the Weslaco Municipal Court and issued a total bond of $125,000.