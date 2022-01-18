12-year-old Weslaco girl missing for over a month

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Authorities say 12-year-old Aisha Rivera was last seen leaving her home in Weslaco on Dec. 10, 2021.

Police say she has not been in contact with anyone since she went missing and could still be in the surrounding areas or may have traveled to Harlingen.

Aisha Rivera is described as 4-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aisha or her whereabouts to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.