SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies arrived to arrest a man wanted by federal authorities, but they left with him and a woman after drugs were found on the property, according to investigators.

Juan Jose Cindo, 43; and Jeannette Medrano, 42; were arrested Nov. 22 after authorities found about 12 pounds of cocaine inside a home at the 100 block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Homeland Security and the Cameron County District Attorneys Office executed a federal arrest warrant for Cindo. When authorities arrived, Cindo “denied having anything illegal inside his residence” and consented to a search of the property, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Authorities then found about 12 pounds, 12 ounces of cocaine in a “vanity room” and Medrano was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Cindo was turned over to Homeland Security due to the outstanding federal warrant, the sheriff’s office stated.