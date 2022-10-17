EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout.

Saturday

On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated. Agents discovered that the migrants were Central American and South American nationals.

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Sunday

The next day agents at the Harlingen station assisted the San Benito Police Department in arresting six individuals after a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer, the release stated.

Law enforcement discovered that the individuals were illegally present in the United States. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by San Benito PD and faces state human smuggling charges. The driver was a U.S. citizen.

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Monday

Just after midnight on Monday morning, Oct. 17, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station camera operator watched multiple individuals get into a vehicle and drive north from the Rio Grande near Garceno.

When the vehicle made a U-turn and headed back south, officers began a pursuit. The driver then drove through a fence and the vehicle came to a stop.

Those in the vehicle fled. Agents searched the surrounding brush and apprehended seven subjects illegally present in the U.S., a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated. The seven apprehended individuals were reported to not be injured.

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Additionally, agents seized a loaded handgun from between the driver’s seat and center console.