11-year-old girl sustains injury on SPI, possible shark attack city says

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — On Thursday the South Padre Island Fire Department responded to a call regarding a suspected shark bite.

Island officials said around 3 p.m. the department responded to the beach, in the 900 block about an 11-year-old female with injuries to her thigh.

The family, visiting from Colorado, stated they saw a shark.

The child was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, said the city’s news release.

“We are thankful that the injuries are not worse,” stated Fire chief Jim Pigg, “Shark bites are rare on South Padre Island.”