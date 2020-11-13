11 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials are reporting that 11 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, seven employees are from the Juvenile Probation Department, one from the Adult Probation Department, one employee from Public Works Precinct 3 and two employees from the sheriff’s office.

The release adds due to privacy laws the names of the employees cannot be released.

“We continue the push of doing the best we can to remain safe with the Orders and guidance in place. We have adapted to this new norm and we must not lose hope that brighter days are ahead of us,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño in the release.

The release also advises the Public Health Department is working to continue taking the necessary precautions to keep employees safe.