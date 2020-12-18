11 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Christmas! Happy Holidays from ValleyCentral.com
December 25 2020 12:00 am

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials announced that seven of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the county is taking appropriate action to keep employees and residents safe.

“Cases are on the rise and we are unfortunately seeing the aftermath of the Thanksgiving congregations,” said Eddie Treviño, Jr., Cameron County Judge. “Please and at an utter urge for everyone understand, avoid social gatherings that may result in compromising situations.”

Below is which departments the COVID-19 positive Cameron County employees work:

  • 197th District Court – one case
  • Adult Probation Department – one case
  • Maintenance and Operations Department – one case
  • Constable Precinct 2 Office – one case
  • Department of Transportation – one case
  • Parks and Recreation Department – one case
  • Public Health Department – one case
  • Cameron County Sheriff’s Office – four cases

County officials encourage residents to conduct business online here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday