11 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials announced that seven of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the county is taking appropriate action to keep employees and residents safe.

“Cases are on the rise and we are unfortunately seeing the aftermath of the Thanksgiving congregations,” said Eddie Treviño, Jr., Cameron County Judge. “Please and at an utter urge for everyone understand, avoid social gatherings that may result in compromising situations.”

Below is which departments the COVID-19 positive Cameron County employees work:

197th District Court – one case

Adult Probation Department – one case

Maintenance and Operations Department – one case

Constable Precinct 2 Office – one case

Department of Transportation – one case

Parks and Recreation Department – one case

Public Health Department – one case

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office – four cases

County officials encourage residents to conduct business online here.