HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hidalgo County health officials are reporting a huge increase in the number of positive covid cases in the Upper Valley.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, there were 1,012 new cases of coronavirus between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24. Of those numbers, 235 were confirmed and 777 were probable.

Nearly half of all the cases were in children and teens from the ages of newborn to 19.

The health department says 53 people are hospitalized with the virus. Thirty seven are adults and seven of those patients are in intensive care units. There are 16 children hospitalized as well and two are in ICU.

Since the start of the virus in the spring of 2020 the county has reported 277,296 cases of covid.

In this most recent report there were no fatalities reported in the county, but overall 4,171 people have died of coronavirus since 2020.

Cameron County health officials release their covid data monthly. In July there were 708 new cases of the virus in the Lower Valley.