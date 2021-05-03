10,000 boxes of food to be made available in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas — A Rio Grande Valley organization is teaming up with the city of Los Fresnos to make groceries available to the public.

On Wednesday, May 5, Despensas de Brownsville will be handing out 10,000 boxes of food at the Los Fresnos Rodeo arena. The distribution will begin at 7 a.m. No ID is needed and all you have to do is show up.

“It’s anybody from all the surrounding communities, Harlingen, anywhere. It’s 10,000 boxes so there will be plenty of food for everybody to come by,” said Raul Garcia, Despensas de Brownsville.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute the food. If you would like to help, sign up through the group’s Facebook page.