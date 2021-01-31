100 Starr County residents vaccinated during first week of pilot program mobile clinic

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — National Guard members helped vaccinate 100 Starr County residents on Saturday at the Rio Grande City High School as part of a pilot program to assist with vaccination efforts in underserved parts of the state.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon says being selected by the Governor’s office as one of the five counties for the state’s mobile vaccine pilot program was a blessing, as the single hospital in the county is at capacity with COVID-19 patients.

“The guard came in at a perfect time,” he said. “The number of cases reporting to the emergency room have dropped just slightly, however the number of deaths unfortunately in the county have gone up significantly in the month of January.”

More than 5,000 people falling under the state’s guidelines of Tier 1a and 1b pre-registered following the announcement that more vaccines were on the way and Rio Grande City resident Jessenia Elizabeth Reyna was part of the first 100.

“I do have asthma and my mom, she had cancer four years ago,” she said. “She’s still in remission. She’s still very liable to get the coronavirus, so I just thought it’d be a good way for me to come home safely.”

Though it was a small allotment, County Judge Eloy Vera says it’s a start.

“If everything goes as we think it will, the guard will continue coming with a larger number of vaccines to help out our citizens of Starr county,” he said.

Dr. Falcon adds they are eager and capable to vaccinate more.

“If we mobilize the resources available, which would include nurses that work at the school district, home health nurses, nurses that work at the long-term facilities, hospital nurses, employees at clinics, we would have enough manpower to give a minimum of 1,000 doses a day,” he said.

The next 1,000 residents who pre-registered will be getting vaccinated next week at their first mass vaccination event to be held at the Starr County Memorial Hospital.