10-year-old recovers from severe injuries — father, stepmother arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a father and stepmother after their 10-year-old son is hospitalized.

On August 1, 2021, Rudy Hinojosa took his 10-year-old son to Valley Regional Medical Center claiming that his child was having seizures.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital noticed the child had new and old bruises throughout his body.

Medical personnel also indicated that the child was malnourished, reports stating that you could see the child’s ribs.

Police were made aware of the situation and officers arrived on scene.

Medical Professionals informed police that the child had head injuries that required surgery. The child was listed as critical condition as he was undergoing surgery.

Brownsville PD Criminal Investigations Unit partnered with Child Protective Services and Medical Professionals to investigate the incident.

The child has been placed in foster care and has recovered from his injuries, authorities said.

Rudy Hinojosa was charged with multiple counts of Injury to a child.

Injruy to a Child (1st Degree Felony) with a $15,000 bond.

Injury to a Child (1st Degree Felony) with a $15,000 bond.

Injury to a Child (3rd Degree Felony) with a $7,500 bond.

Injury to a Child (3rd Degree Felony) with a $7,500 bond.

Olga Quezada was charged with Failure to Report a Felony, a Class A Misdemeanor, with a 4,000 dollar bond.