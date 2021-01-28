10-year-old local gymnast eyeing the Olympics while having an Olympian at her side

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – Reaching up to the high bar is nothing new for one 10-year-old girl from Mission and now she has her sights set on a higher goal.

“The dream to the Olympics is to definitely be as good as Simone Biles or better,” said Costellanos.

Camila Costellanos has been doing gymnastics since she was 4-years-old and started training at Jing’s Gymnastics and Dance Gym in 2018, she says she is driven because of those close to her.

“My parents sacrificed a lot for me and I have loved this sport since I was a little girl. I’ve always watched it and it’s always been a dream of mine,” said Costellanos.

A dream her coach Jing Yang knows all too well, as she went to the 1988 Olympics as an alternate for the Chinese gymnastics team. Now she is living a different dream as the owner of her own gym and helping other kids who had the same goal she did.

“Coach teaches all the gymnasts the same way, teach them the same way to teach them, but it also depends on how gymnast, how they determined how they’re different,” said Yang.

But that hard work had to take a pause in training when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I haven’t been here in 10 months and I got here fairly the beginning of January so that was definitely the hardest day since I had to get back in shape,” said Costellanos.

She trains Monday through Friday for around 15 hours a week except for on the weekends, however, her mother says she doesn’t take breaks.

“She works out very hard at home we go and she goes and runs 2 miles every day,” said Mrs. Costellanos.

Although she’s not eligible for the summer Olympics until she turns 16 within an Olympic year, just the thought of potential going to the Olympics someday makes her happy.