10 PSJA ISD elementary schools to offer full-day Pre-K3

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA ISD) announce they will be offering Full-Day Pre-K 3 at 10 select elementary schools for the 2021-2022 School Year.

According to the district, families will have the opportunity to select from one of the following three options:



Pre-K 3 Options at PSJA ISD:

Option 1 – Full-Day option at any of our 52 partner day cares with a PSJA Certified Teacher

Option 2 – Full-Day program districtwide located at 10 PSJA elementary schools (selects sites for Full-Day Pre-K3)

Option 3 – Half-Day program at all other PSJA elementary schools

Pharr

Garcia Elementary

Escobar Elementary

Arnold Elementary

Ramirez Elementary

San Juan

Carman Elementary

Clover Elementary

Treviño Elementary

Sorensen Elementary



Alamo

Garza Elementary

Guerra Elementary



The only requirement is that the child is 3 years of age by September 1.

PSJA ISD is an open enrollment school district, which means that you do not have to live within the district boundaries or school zone to attend their schools.



Our Pre-K 4 options remain the same as follows:



Pre-K 4 Options at PSJA ISD

Option 1 – Full-Day option at any of our 52 partner day cares

Option 2 – Full-Day option at any of our 25 elementary campuses

For more information or questions, email customerservice@psjaisd.us or call the Early Childhood Department at 956-354-2036 or 956-354-2167.