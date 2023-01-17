The sun sets over the Laguna Madre as a boat passes a dock on South Padre Island. (ValleyCentral)

HARLINGEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in Cameron County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Zip codes were mapped to nearby cities using Simple Maps.

Keep reading to discover which zip codes in Cameron County bring in the most earnings.

#10. 78578 (Port Isabel)

– Median household income: $36,147

– Households earning over $100,000: 14.5%%

#9. 78583 (Rio Hondo)

– Median household income: $37,070

– Households earning over $100,000: 17.6%%

#8. 78559 (La Feria)

– Median household income: $37,849

– Households earning over $100,000: 20.1%%

#7. 78550 (Harlingen)

– Median household income: $38,239

– Households earning over $100,000: 14.1%%

#6. 78597 (South Padre Island)

– Median household income: $45,221

– Households earning over $100,000: 27.0%%

#5. 78566 (Los Fresnos)

– Median household income: $48,952

– Households earning over $100,000: 24.2%%

#4. 78552 (Harlingen)

– Median household income: $49,217

– Households earning over $100,000: 16.1%%

#3. 78535 (Combes)

– Median household income: $49,911

– Households earning over $100,000: 13.4%%

#2. 78526 (Brownsville)

– Median household income: $56,152

– Households earning over $100,000: 21.0%%

#1. 78575 (Rancho Viejo/Olmito)

– Median household income: $68,873

– Households earning over $100,000: 32.0%%

Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings.

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.