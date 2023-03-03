HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten migrants were apprehended across the Rio Grande Valley in three different human smuggling attempts Wednesday, authorities reported.

For arrested in Brownsville

In Brownsville, Border patrol agents arrested four migrants after they were seen scaling the border wall and boarding a vehicle, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

With the help of air and marine operations, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and the Brownsville Police Department, authorities were able to locate the vehicle parked in a residential area using a helicopter.

The migrants were located nearby and arrested.

Four arrested in Rio Grande City

Four additional migrants were apprehended in Rio Grande City after a driver failed to yield, the release stated. Agents said they saw a pick-up truck loaded with migrants in an area “well known for smuggling.”

When they tried to stop the truck they say the driver took sped away and then hit a residential fence. The migrants attempted to run but were captured. No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the release.

Two arrested in Falfurrias

The same day in Falfurrias, two migrants were arrested while attempting to evade arrest in a vehicle. The driver crashed through two closed gates and a fence before coming to a stop, the release stated.

The passengers were determined to be illegally present in the United States and were arrested shortly after.