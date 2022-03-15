HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million worth of methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On March 13, officers at the bridge encountered a white Jeep SUV entering from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection. After a physical inspection, including non-intrusive imaging and use of a canine team, officers found nine packages of alleged methamphetamine.

The packages weighed a total of 79.10 pounds, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

“Our CBP officers used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez in the release.

The drugs and vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation.