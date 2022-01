ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lottery ticket purchased in Roma matched the numbers of the $1 million prize.

Texas Lottery officials stated that a ticket sold at the El Tigre Food Store on East Grant Street in Roma on Tuesday matched five of five needed numbers for the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 3, 12, 38, 53, and 58.

In 2017, the Texas Legislature enacted HB 59, authorizing that people who win $1 million or more have the option to remain anonymous.