DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead following a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning.

At 6:37 a.m. Donna police officers responded to a major accident on Business Highway 83, west of Val Verde Road.

According to the news release, a motorcycle collided with a truck near the 1000 block of Business 83. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Torres, of Donna, was pronounced dead the scene.

The passenger of the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the driver was not injured, police said.

“There is a suspicion that alcohol may have been involved,” Donna police stated.

The case remains under investigation.