RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a fight turned into gunfire at a Raymondville bar.

Raymondville Police received a call at 1 a.m. Wednesday regarding a disturbance at Linda’s Lounge.

While enroute to 355 N. Street, police say they received another call regarding gunshots at the location.

When police arrived at the scene they found two men laying side by side on the ground. The two men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to Harlingen Valley Baptist Medical Center.

At the hospital, immediate surgery was performed on 47-year-old Jose Luis Martinez Jr. The second man, 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramirez, died shortly after. Police say Ramirez suffered a shot to the chest. Police are still pending an autopsy report.

During the investigation, police say they recovered one weapon. However, due to there being several casings that did not match the weapon at the scene, police are still searching for the second weapon.

Police suspect an argument ensued between Rolando Martinez, cousin of Jose Luis, and another friend. Ramirez was apparently there as backup, police say.

The shooting took place outside on the south side of the bar. Witnesses say when shots were fired, the crowd scattered and Martinez and Ramirez were left on the ground.

Anyone with information regarding the second weapon is asked to contact Raymondville police at (956) 689-2441.