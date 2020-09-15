$1.5M allocated for Pharr Fire Department

The equipment and crew is already in place for the new station, but the building itself is still in the planning stages. (CBS 4 News)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The city of Pharr will be receiving federal funds for the city’s fire department.

According to a release, $1, 475, 883 will be used to hire firefighters.

The funding was made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program (SAFER).

The program’s goal is to increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters in communities.

“As our first responders are handling unprecedented crises, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need to keep Texans safe,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

To learn more about this grant, click here.