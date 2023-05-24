BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will provide job training and education for Brownsville students.

The grant was awarded to CDCB YouthBuild, a program that will support 60 students from the Brownsville area and seven high-need zip codes throughout Cameron County.

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded $1,495,715 to support youth ages 16 through 24 who have not completed high school.

“The YouthBuild program model empowers students to follow their dreams, despite any

challenges they’ve faced in life,” Dorene Fourar, CDCB YouthBuild Program Director said.

Students involved in the CDCB YouthBuild program work towards earning their high school equivalency and industry recognized credentials in construction and manufacturing industries.

“This funding will help CDCB YouthBuild expand its already thriving education and skills training program to include a welding component, allowing these youth to have an upper hand in today’s job market,” Fourar said.

Upon graduation, the credentials equip students with the knowledge and skills to

enter the workforce, continue their post-secondary education and build a professional path.