HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 5.7 million people in Texas are enrolled in Medicaid as of December 2022, a 30% increase since March 2020.

The increase in enrollment was largely driven by the unprecedented pandemic-related job losses and measures taken to keep people enrolled during the health emergency.

The Public Health Emergency (PHE) allowed more people in Texas to enroll, and stay enrolled, in Medicaid than ever before.

Now that federal requirements are changing, it may be time to renew your Medicaid coverage, so you don’t risk losing it. With the end of the federal mandate requiring states to provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees during the PHE, approximately 1.3 million people currently enrolled in Medicaid could risk losing access to health insurance if they don’t renew their coverage.

Carolina Cantu, an Community Outreach Representative with the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas said it is important for people to maintain this coverage.

“It is very important because you know, regular doctor visits, preventive care, any critical condition to manage better your health, and also any critical screenings that we might need. It’s very important for them to check their eligibility period because, before COVID, they have to renew these benefits. After COVID for the last three years, they have their benefits are ongoing. Now it is time to renew since we’re going back to the previous way. Every year they have to renew their benefits.”

For more information call 211, Option 1 for English or Option 2 for Spanish, and also Your Texas Benefits. If you need to check other options, talk to your employer, and see what options they have available. Talk to your human resources department, or check the marketplace.

