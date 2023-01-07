RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a 1.2 million dollar project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years.

City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies.

The majority of the million dollar project funded through several grants provided by Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation and Texas Parks and Wildlife, which the city is left pay up the remaining $200,000.

The park brings new amenities to the community for families and anglers such as a fishing pier, and walking trails. The park also provides RV parking with full access to electricity and plumbing, a pavilion with restroom facilities, and even a kayak launch.

Anglers who travel from cities outside of Rio Hondo said they will use the access point more frequently with these renovations. Meanwhile the residents who have to live in the city said this project was long overdue.

“I mean, the sooner the better. This this ramps been pretty. It’s pretty beat up. I mean, it’s kind of hard to get a boat in there sometimes there’s wood drifting everywhere. It’s just nails coming out of the out of certain areas,” Rio Hondo resident, Rene Rocha told ValleyCentral.

The Boat Ramp Park project is set to begin construction in March and should be completed by the end of 2023.